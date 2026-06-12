By Amelia Letson

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Sushi

Age: 10

Breed: Tuxedo cat

Hobbies: Lizard watching, retrieving roaches, making myself into a loaf

Worst Moment: Getting high on catnip at 7 AM

Best Moment: (slept through this)

Amelia Letson is a policy associate at Democracy Defenders Action.