Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Sushi!
By Amelia Letson
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Sushi
Age: 10
Breed: Tuxedo cat
Hobbies: Lizard watching, retrieving roaches, making myself into a loaf
Worst Moment: Getting high on catnip at 7 AM
Best Moment: (slept through this)
Amelia Letson is a policy associate at Democracy Defenders Action.
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Precious kitty 🐈⬛❤️❤️🥰🥰
... Retrieving roaches!!! ... Sushi is a great name for an adorable cat!!