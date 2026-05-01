The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
8m

Cardi, now THAT'S a boudoir shot! Your profile should include: "Looks effortlessly sexy DESPITE having dead-rat breath." That's quite an accomplishment.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture