We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Cardi

Age: 3 years

Breed: Lab mix

Hobbies: Long walks to the coffee shop to get a pup cup, or watching TV with her foster moms.

Best Moment: When she let a baby girl play with her tail in the apartment lobby, it was even the baby’s first time meeting a dog!

Worst Moment: When she caught a live rat in her mouth and brought it back home for her foster mom!

Cardi is looking for her forever home! If you’re interested in adopting Cardi or know someone who might be, learn more about this sweet pup and apply at City Dogs and City Kitties rescue here.

Maura McDonough is a principal at Dewey Square Group.