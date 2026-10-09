We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. On occasion, we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Frankie, named for Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, thanks to Frankie’s one blue eye and one brown eye.

Age: About 8 months. Frankie was found abandoned in his Washington, D.C., neighborhood, where a village of Dog Moms rallied to find him a foster (that’s me!) and a furever home. He’s about 20 pounds of all joy.

Breed: Mutt mixed with mutt. His blonde curls imply some golden retriever lineage.

Hobbies: Frankie is a happy-go-lucky dog who loves to play and then loves to cuddle with his human. In fact, he’s an Olympic-level cuddler. He walks like a dream on a leash, comes when called, and is house-trained. He’s good with other dogs and all humans. As far as I know, he’s had no interaction with cats, but he can be tested if desired.

If you’re interested in providing Frankie a good home, please email jamie@democracydefenders.org.