Contrarian Rescue of the Week
Meet Vela!
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Vela!
Age: Two years old
Breed: Boxer Mix
Hobbies: Singing (yep! I make lots of cool noises!), running errands, beasting puzzle toys, and being a well-behaved girl.
Best Moment: Winning treats for solving doggy brain games!
Fun Fact: I am available for adoption!
To learn more about Vela and other available rescue animals, visit the Rural Dog Rescue.
Ciera Stone is an editorial associate at The Contrarian.
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Adopters, put Vela at the top of your list! A dog that can sing has a lot going on upstairs. I'm on my second "singing" Irish setter, and they can learn words too. When dear Barack Obama was president, I taught my setter Melena to say "Obama." Asked for it on command when a cute African American girl walked down my street and noticed my dog. She. Was. Floored. I guarantee she will never forget that.
What say you, Vela?