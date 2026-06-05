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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
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Adopters, put Vela at the top of your list! A dog that can sing has a lot going on upstairs. I'm on my second "singing" Irish setter, and they can learn words too. When dear Barack Obama was president, I taught my setter Melena to say "Obama." Asked for it on command when a cute African American girl walked down my street and noticed my dog. She. Was. Floored. I guarantee she will never forget that.

What say you, Vela?

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