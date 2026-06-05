We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Vela!

Age: Two years old

Breed: Boxer Mix

Hobbies: Singing (yep! I make lots of cool noises!), running errands, beasting puzzle toys, and being a well-behaved girl.

Best Moment: Winning treats for solving doggy brain games!

Fun Fact: I am available for adoption!

To learn more about Vela and other available rescue animals, visit the Rural Dog Rescue.

Ciera Stone is an editorial associate at The Contrarian.