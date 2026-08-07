Contrarian Rescue of the Week
Meet Jethro!
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Jethro (NCIS, anyone?)
Age: One whole year! I’m a Pisces
Breed: Hound Mix
Hobbies: Playing in the dog park, running around with squeaky toys, and sleeping in on Saturdays
Best moment: Earning my nickname Aero. Yes, like chocolate! Unlike my government namesake, I’m super sweet, gentle, and live life like I’m walking on air! My foster says I should mention my “unique love for elevator rides,” because it shows how special I am!
Fun fact: I am available for adoption at Rural Dog Rescue.
To learn more about Jethro and other available rescue animals, visit Rural Dog Rescue.
Ciera Stone is an editorial associate at The Contrarian.
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Dear Dog Adopters, Think of Jethro as that year-old vehicle you buy used so you don't get the first-year depreciation. All the bugs have been worked out! Jethro has already figured out the joy of elevators ... secrets that introverts who dread those captive moments would love to know. Now that's a smart dog.
What a dapper boy he is. He is ready to be a best friend, playmate, and the best boy for some lucky dog person. Am crossing my fingers on this one.