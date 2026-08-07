We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Jethro (NCIS, anyone?)

Age: One whole year! I’m a Pisces

Breed: Hound Mix

Hobbies: Playing in the dog park, running around with squeaky toys, and sleeping in on Saturdays

Best moment: Earning my nickname Aero. Yes, like chocolate! Unlike my government namesake, I’m super sweet, gentle, and live life like I’m walking on air! My foster says I should mention my “unique love for elevator rides,” because it shows how special I am!

Fun fact: I am available for adoption at Rural Dog Rescue.

To learn more about Jethro and other available rescue animals, visit Rural Dog Rescue.

Ciera Stone is an editorial associate at The Contrarian.