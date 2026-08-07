The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
6h

Dear Dog Adopters, Think of Jethro as that year-old vehicle you buy used so you don't get the first-year depreciation. All the bugs have been worked out! Jethro has already figured out the joy of elevators ... secrets that introverts who dread those captive moments would love to know. Now that's a smart dog.

Reply
Share
Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
6h

What a dapper boy he is. He is ready to be a best friend, playmate, and the best boy for some lucky dog person. Am crossing my fingers on this one.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture