We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. On occasion, we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Waylon
Age: A whole year!
Breed: Hound and mix of cuteness and sweetness
Hobbies: Observing birds and squirrels to make sure they aren’t up to any plotting (I suspect they are), eating treats, and impressing you with no tricks!
Best moment: Falling asleep on the job while my foster parent is working.
Fun fact: I am available for adoption at Rural Dog Rescue!
To learn more about me and other available rescue animals, visit Rural Dog Rescue.
Ciera Stone is an editorial associate at The Contrarian.
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LOVE HIS BEAUTIFUL BIG BROWN EYES. WHAT A CUTIE.