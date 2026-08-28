We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: David

Age: Two

Breed: Boxer mix

Hobbies: I’m a country boy who just moved to the big city! Yes, I enjoy a good walk and play, but I am a dog down for anything! Quiet time, cuddles, dancing (I like to make my foster family laugh with my moves!), and greeting new friends.

Best moment: Getting to be the honorary boy during girls night! I can hang and I’m a great listener.

Fun fact: I am looking for a foster and available for adoption at Rural Dog Rescue.

To learn more about David and other available rescue animals, visit Rural Dog Rescue.

Ciera Stone is an editorial associate at The Contrarian.