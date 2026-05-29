We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Rocco

Age: 6

Breed: Bulldog Mix

Hobbies: Zooming around the yard followed by some good naps in the sun; Walks! He is pretty much up for anything his humans are up to.

Best moment: Generally the sweetest snuggle bug at any moment! Rocco’s perspective: Going on car rides and a little hike or adventure. The best is when I get to combine some time outside, pets from strangers, and some trail snacks!

Worst moment: No unattended sandwich is safe in the house — he is a food-motivated boy. He managed to launch himself into a work video call, trying to get to a piece of toast. Rocco’s perspective: When the human tells me I can’t have a second breakfast.

Rocco is looking for her forever home! If you’re interested in adopting Rocco or know someone who might be, learn more about this sweet pup and apply at City Dogs and City Kitties rescue here.

Maura McDonough is a principal at Dewey Square Group.