The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Rocco won’t last long. Bulldogs/ Bulldog mixes don’t last in my neck of the woods and neither do orange tabby cats. Sweet face ❤️❤️❤️🐕🐾🐾🐾🐕🐕🐕

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture