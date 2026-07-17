We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Duke

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Boxer/lab mix

Hobbies: Wrestling with his foster brother and other neighborhood buddies, going on long walks in the woods (and looking for deer!), lounging on the back patio, sitting for treats (LOTS OF TREATS), and playing with toys.

Best moment: We learned he’s a champion swimmer! We took him and my dog to the lake for the first time and, while my dog was confused, Duke bounded right in (on a long tether of course) and swam beautifully like the lab he is. He loves it. Everything in life just gives him joy, and his sweetness and exuberant personality bring joy to everyone around him.

Worst moment: Duke bounces!! He gets so excited playing and wrestling with friends that he will frequently fall off the bed or a sofa. But that doesn’t stop him! He bounces right back up for more.

Duke is looking for his forever home! Visit his adoption page at City Dogs and City Kitties to learn more.

Maura McDonough is a principal at Dewey Square Group.