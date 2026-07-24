We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invite

d to submit their furry friend!

Name: Honey

Age: One

Breed: Shepherd mix

Hobbies: Splooting in the sun, playing with my buddies, getting snuggles, going to the farmers market or bar trivia, and eating pup cups!

Best moment: Completing my professional training program! I was a star student and a certified well-behaved girly!

Fun fact: I am available for adoption at Rural Dog Rescue.

To learn more about Honey and other available rescue animals, visit Rural Dog Rescue.

Ciera Stone is an editorial associate at The Contrarian.