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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
29m

Dogs and lounge chairs just go together, don't they, Honey? Our tried-and-true camping lounge chair is hosting its fourth pup in a succession of Those Who Deserve to Lounge :)

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Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
1m

Honey is a little doll. I know she will find her forever home soon.

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