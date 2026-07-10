We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Meet our adorable and adoptable rescue of the week, Todd!

Name: Todd(ally awesome!)

Age: Six years old

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Hobbies: Learning how to play fetch, snuggling during movie night, and tug-of-war!

Best Moment: Winning the “happy-go-lucky snuggle bug” award!

Fun Fact: I am available for adoption at Rural Dog Rescue.

To learn more about Todd and other available rescue animals, visit the Rural Dog Rescue.

Ciera Stone is an editorial associate at The Contrarian.