Contrarians celebrate No Kings Day Scenes from around the country of Americans celebrating democracy.The ContrarianJun 15, 20259259ShareFrom Kate Tullis in Wilmington, Del.From Marilyn NFrom Stacey in AtlantaFrom Mary SanfilipoFrom Kathy SadowskiFrom Kim Naven Gee in Atlantic, IowaFrom Gigi in Asheville, N.C.From Mars Jewel in Hershey, Pa.From Chris Hobos in Southwest Harbor, MaineFrom Evan Lurie in Palo Alto, Calif.From Heidi in Minneapolis, Minn.From Lisa BrennerFrom Karen Kleiner9259Share
https://timesofsandiego.com/politics/2025/06/14/san-diego-police-praise-60000-downtown-no-kings-protests/
Couple good videos of San Diego's HUGE protest
Here are some more wonderful photos of our marvelous protesters:
https://www.npr.org/sections/the-picture-show/2025/06/14/nx-s1-5433731/photos-no-kings-protest