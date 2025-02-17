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On this Presidents’—or as we’re calling it, Contrarians’—Day, The Contrarian is a little more than one month old and the proud publisher of over 200 pieces of unflinching, incisive content in defense of democracy. We thank all of our contributors, among them political leaders, fearless activists, award-winning journalists, historians, economists, legal …
Flipping the script: How America’s first ladies are refusing to play by the rules
By Kate Andersen Brower
Our country is clearly going through an identity crisis. Since Jan. 20, every day has brought astonishing news... But, just as Trump is throwing away democratic principles, his wife, first lady Melania Trump, is challenging the status quo in her own way. This Presidents’ Day, I’m thinking about how both Trumps are changing the presidency.
And just in case you missed our wide-ranging coverage earlier today, please catch up!
Contrarians' Day Afternoon Roundup
Happy Presidents’ Contrarians’ Day! This morning was filled with content honoring the national leaders who actually deserve this day of respect.
Spare me opining about Melania Trump. Our country is under siege. There is nothing that she is saying or doing that matters.
Why aren’t our previous leaders, Obama, Bush, Clintons, Pelosi, etc., speaking out and tapping powerful allies to counter the coup that is going on in DC?