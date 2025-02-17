The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Hopehappens's avatar
Hopehappens
Feb 17, 2025

Spare me opining about Melania Trump. Our country is under siege. There is nothing that she is saying or doing that matters.

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Nan Burris's avatar
Nan Burris
Feb 17, 2025

Why aren’t our previous leaders, Obama, Bush, Clintons, Pelosi, etc., speaking out and tapping powerful allies to counter the coup that is going on in DC?

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