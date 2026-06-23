The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

That’s quite accurate Nick!

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Pterodactyl-Cape's avatar
Pterodactyl-Cape
1h

Hell yeah.

Though a more apt one for #2 would Epstein convictions

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