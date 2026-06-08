The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Irena's avatar
Irena
1h

"...unprecedented series of conflicts of interest" !?!?! How mild can you state this level of corruption? Add to this the withdrawal of US from fighting against offshore tax hideouts and we have a full scale open borders policy on wealth not going to IRS. So much needs to be done once this administration is gone.

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QSAT's avatar
QSAT
2h

The time to enact guardrails was BEFORE the 2024 election. If Congress had sent a clear message that Trump’s grift would not be tolerated, the presidency might not have looked so attractive to him the second time around. It’s not as though Trump ever pretended to be something he is not - an honest man. His first term gave us a road map for how a greedy, dishonest president could exploit the office. All Congress needed to do was follow it. Now it’s too late. So much for electing representatives with good judgment.

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