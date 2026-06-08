The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio describes Cuba not simply as a chronic adversary but as an active “national security threat” tied to migration, Chinese influence, and regional instability."

Marco Rubio, like me, must also describe Cuba as the home of his relatives--actual people who are actually suffering not at the hands of their own government, but ours. A fuel embargo is slowly starving people who have nothing to do with China or anything but survival. Most Americans know only the sad one-dimensional accounts provided by the news--Cuba is a target. Cuba is a prize. No: Cuba is people. My people. Our neighbors. Pawns, of course, in the quest to assuage Trump's ego.

Please, Contrarians, remember that there are millions of people just like yourselves who only want to live their lives in some measure of comfort and dignity. At this point, that is the most that they can hope for.

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