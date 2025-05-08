The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Grunblatt's avatar
Ellen Grunblatt
May 9, 2025

I have been a proud contributor to my PBS station for 40+ years. In addition to everything else--news, music, cultural commentary--these stations are the emergency warning system for this entire rural state of Maine. Now more than ever, with NOAA compromised, we can't do without PBS. Support public broadcasting or lose both your connection to the world and your safety net.

Reply
Share
Lisa Jean Walker's avatar
Lisa Jean Walker
May 9, 2025

Thank you for the PBS suggestions. We always need ideas.

Can you write something about tyrants in culture and arts? Wolf Hall is an example. It does not seem possible to watch Henry VIII and not think about Trump and his court.

Playhouses see this as a good time to focus on tyrants and instability. We’ll see two different productions of Winter’s Tale this year. We saw MacBeth last year. Saw the Madness of King George in Trump’s first term.

Where do we see tyrants rendered in our popular culture? Do we have to rely on plays and stories that focus on the times of kings?

Seems like a promising topic, one that someone could have fun with.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture