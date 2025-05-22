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Robin Lawson's avatar
Robin Lawson
May 22, 2025

Um ... how about a recommendation in the spirit of the original Decoration Day honoring the Union Civil War soldiers who had died? Did I miss something?

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Ma's avatar
Ma
May 24, 2025

Great review, kind of unspectacular choices. I guess everybody will be at the beach and the pool.

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