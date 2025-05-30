The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte McRanie's avatar
Charlotte McRanie
May 30, 2025

I am a quilter and I was absolutely blown away by the quilting documentary. The talent of those men in designing their own quilts without patterns was amazing!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Carol Rose Kahn's avatar
Carol Rose Kahn
Jun 1, 2025

The Netflix documentary "The Quilters" is one of the most beautiful films , full of hope and compassion.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture