The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Jul 25, 2025

There is no doubt in my mind that Epstein got so filthy rich because his rich and powerful male "clients" paid him bathtubs full of money to abuse these young girls over many years.

Also, who was president when Epstein "hung himself" in prison in 2019? Just asking.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Jul 26, 2025

I have sat on a witness stand in a sexual abuse case. My testimony and that of the victim got the perp convicted along with other evidence. You bet I would do it again if it results in a guilty verdict if the defendant is guilty. The whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture