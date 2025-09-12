The Contrarian

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Pat Jones Garcia's avatar
Pat Jones Garcia
Sep 13, 2025

Enjoyed reading your write ups. Hope to enjoy some of the selections.

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patricia
Sep 12, 2025

pet ?

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