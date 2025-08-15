The Contrarian

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SJR's avatar
SJR
Aug 16, 2025

Code of Silence is full of suspense. I hope it ends well for Alison, her character is credible for the mistakes she makes and the series is a really different crime show. I hope it doesn't just stop and make me guess the ending!

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