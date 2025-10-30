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Tom Pod's avatar
Tom Pod
Oct 31, 2025

For a scary romp with Percy Shelly, Lord Byron and vampires read “The Stress of Her Regard” by Tim Powers. What a tale.

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Robyn Russell's avatar
Robyn Russell
Oct 30, 2025

"Young Frankenstein" is being streamed on something called Frndly TV. However, you can borrow the DVD from your local library.

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