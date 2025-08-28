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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Aug 28, 2025Edited

May I recommend the more intimate documentary "Trouble the Water"? It's spectacular. And may I recommend listening to WWOZ fm New Orleans this weekend? The all-volunteer cast of DJs is knowledgeable, passionate, and fun, and they deserve our support on this fraught weekend. Many will be playing flood songs and NOLA musicians. Stream anywhere for free, and be sure to donate if you can; they just lost their public radio funding! https://www.wwoz.org/listen/player/

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
Aug 28, 2025

Commentary and remembrances like this help to underscore the wisdom of moving FEMA out from under DHS and Secretary Noem. Can anyone imagine how totally F**ked up will be FEMA's response to the next Katrina or Andrew or Helene? Their philosophy so far seems to denigrate experience.

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