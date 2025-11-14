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Irena's avatar
Irena
Nov 15, 2025

I am definitely NOT "poring over the avalanche of Jeffrey Epstein emails". Agree it's high time for a look at the American Revolution.

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Shari's avatar
Shari
Nov 15, 2025

I am trapped in Vanity Fair's endless subscription non- cancellation- ha-ha-ha death loop because the above-named person's presence there kind of exemplifies why my impulse subscription was deeply misguided (fond memories of better times). That Waitrose ad is *exactly* what I needed this morning, however.

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