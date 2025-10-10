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Bobbette Strauss's avatar
Bobbette Strauss
Oct 10, 2025

Reading Henry Miller in my 20’s opened my mind to the fascinating & invigorating world of banned books - & how much great life I could find in them! So grateful…

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Ann
Oct 11, 2025

My son's school district in VA ranked first place for the most banned books. When we moved to Hanover County for their highly-rated schools, we had no idea it would eventually be rated #1 for most-banned books in the state. We have an unelected school board and the GOP spends big money here to keep it that way.

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