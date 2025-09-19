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Carol Norris's avatar
Carol Norris
Sep 19, 2025

I live in Santa Fe. Some friends and I peacefully protested J6 coup-memo author, John Eastman, every day for over a year. Redford lived here part time, and to get to town from his house he'd have to drive by us protesting. He waved to us every single time to show his support. It was lovely.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Sep 19, 2025

He’s definitely an icon!

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