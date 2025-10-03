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Lilla Russell's avatar
Lilla Russell
Oct 4, 2025

Thanks for letting us now about all 3 of these. I especially can't wait to see the last interview with Jane Goodall who is one of my most favorite people to have lived. Just love her.

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Pat Jones Garcia's avatar
Pat Jones Garcia
Oct 4, 2025

Liked this varied sampling! Thank you.

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