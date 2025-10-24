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Irena's avatar
Irena
Oct 24, 2025

Very useful info. I am an ardent fan of PBS Passport.

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Don B's avatar
Don B
Oct 24, 2025

Not to be missed - on PBS Passport there is a large library of great European tv series under the Walter Presents umbrella. Just search on the site for that and enjoy. Recommend Astrid, Munch, The Wagner Method, Murder in Sweden, Luna and Sophie, among many.

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