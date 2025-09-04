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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
Sep 4, 2025

Thank you.

OMG you got me at "Thursday Murder Club".

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Susan Lee's avatar
Susan Lee
Sep 4, 2025

Yes, Dr.Salk cured polio, and our NON-Dr. and ignoramus, RFK, has brought it back for one and all to enjoy. Aren't we just sooooo lucky?

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