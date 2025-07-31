The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Robyn E's avatar
Robyn E
Aug 1, 2025

Marc Maron and Ed Sullivan. As Maron says, the cruel racists have all the power now. They want us to forget men like Ed Sullivan. Will they succeed in resegregating America and erasing all truth from the historical record? Too many Americans have decided that money is more important than people.

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