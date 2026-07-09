Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Demand Accountability from ICE

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, was fatally shot by ICE agents during an enforcement operation in Houston. ICE’s statement says an agent opened fire after Salgado Araujo allegedly attempted to strike officers with his vehicle. Public officials and advocates are calling for an independent review, noting that previous ICE accounts of fatal encounters have later been disputed by video footage and eyewitness testimony. Sign the League of United Latin American Citizens’ petition calling for a full, transparent investigation into the shooting.

Join an Immigrant-Rights Training Call

Indivisible is hosting a training call on July 9 from 8-9 p.m. eastern time as part of its Immigrant Justice Summer series. This training provides activists a “three-step blueprint” to help safeguard community members in the face of an ICE surge, touting “a safe, hyper-local, immigrant-aligned response.”

Oppose Blanche for Attorney General

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and current toady Todd Blanche is scheduled for a confirmation vote that could make him the nation’s attorney general, further weaponizing the Department of Justice against Trump’s perceived enemies. Take it from Contrarian contributor Ben Sheehan, this would be bad news for anyone who cares about the rule of law. Contact your Senators using this tool from Common Cause.

Stop Russ Vought’s Federal Coup

In his capacity as head of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought is pushing to privatize and politicize our federal government with a new proposed Regulation for Federal Financial Assistance. This rule would “require all scientific grants to be approved by political appointees,” snatching approval power from career experts and undermining the scientific process. All funding would be aligned with “administration policies and priorities.” Public comments are open until July 13. Leave your own through Stand Up For Science’s comment portal, which will upload your submission directly to OMB. You can register to join Stand Up For Science’s online OMB Deadline Day Rally on Monday at 2 p.m. eastern time.

Get Into ‘Good Trouble’

Good Trouble Lives On — a group that carries on the legacy of the Civil Rights icon and former Rep. John Lewis — is organizing a nationwide “weekend of action” July 17-19 to oppose the MAGA assault on democracy and voting rights.

The weekend, which seeks to revive “the spirit that fueled Selma, Montgomery, and the March on Washington,” is organized around three pillars: Teach, Reach, and Preach. Organizers seek to teach affected communities about “the power of civic participation,” to reach individuals through “trusted relationships,” and to preach “a message of hope, justice, and collective responsibility” that creates empowerment in the defense of our democracy. Find an event near you, or sign up for a training to host one of your own.

Freedom Summer Rolls On

The Freedom Summer campaign, sponsored by the Black Power War Room, is sponsoring prodemocracy events this week from California to Florida to Maryland. Check out the group’s map and calendar for opportunities to plug into events defending voting rights and organizing church groups.

Support Trans Youth

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold state laws banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’s sports carries significant implications for transgender students across the United States. Find ways to take action and support trans youth at the Campaign for Southern Equality. The organization’s Trans Youth Emergency Project offers logistical and financial support to families in search of accessible care. You can also send a message of support to trans youth in states with bans on gender-affirming care, check out the group’s toolkit, and get details about your state’s laws and local resources.

Oppose Eliminating the Peace Corps

An amendment to the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) appropriations bill was advanced by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) would eliminate Peace Corps funding. The Peace Corps is an executive branch agency that sends trained volunteers across the globe to work with local communities on their developmental goals. DOGE cuts already forced the agency to shutter many of its successful programs. Tell your representatives to vote ‘no’ on Perry’s amendment to eliminate Peace Corps funding and spread the word on social media.

Keep Human Rights Central at the World Cup

Soccer fans from across the globe are attending FIFA World Cup matches in U.S. host cities. The ACLU offers a handy know-your-rights guide that also explains the risks of attendance. “Fans, players, journalists, and everyone alike should be prepared for potential … racial profiling by law enforcement, invasive social media screening, searches of electronic devices, suppression of speech and protest, and other threats to civil liberties,” the ACLU warns. Separately, Amnesty International is encouraging soccer fans to tell FIFA to promote respect for human rights across the tournament. “FIFA promises a tournament where everyone ‘feels safe, included and free to exercise their rights.’” Amnesty warns. “But the reality tells a very different story.” Indeed, a FIFA agent was caught on tape confiscating Iranian flags from fans.

Click here to find The Contrarian’s standing resources for empowering yourself in American civic life — from contacting your elected officials, to ensuring your right to vote, to supporting public-interest journalism.