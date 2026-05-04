In the wake of the Supreme Court’s seismic redistricting decision, Harry talks with David Gura , Juliette Kayyem, and Tara Setmayer to take stock of the ruling’s impact, the aftershocks of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack, and Jerome Powell’s stand against Trump. How will the Callais ruling reshape the political map and Black representation in the South? Will Powell’s successor prove a Trump lapdog? And what are the political and policy ramifications of the latest episode of political violence?