The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
3h

No. They need a Project November 2026. An action plan for when Trump subverts the election. If anyone has that plan, please, share it!

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
3h

Thank you Jen. No room for subtlety in 2026.

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