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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Jun 13, 2025

Unbelievable, but just 142 days into the orange felon's "rule," he has managed to change this country into a dictatorship with the complete backing of the American fascist party.

We need to withhold the paychecks of these fascist tools in both houses of Congress as long as all of them refuse to do their jobs.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Jun 13, 2025

This is absolutely outrageous. Any senator or congressman of any party should have full rights to attend a press conference that pertains to DHS or any other government agency. Principled Republicans should be pissed 😡 about this.

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