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Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
Aug 11, 2025

It seems you all don't seem to get the impact of where America is now.

America has been taken over by Fascists. Democracy is no more.

The time to talk about this is over. It is time now for American patriots to stand tall and act. Find ways to arrest these Fascists, now.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
Aug 12, 2025

According to MAGA, truth, the facts & the law are whatever their Chosen One says. The grift never ends. Propaganda & corruption are the (bit) coin of this realm.

When convicted fraudster, extortionist & sex abuser in chief turns to "Pam" & "her" DOJ to cover up his crimes & prosecute/extort critics:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VBiMrrlZVo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oik_Vjbu2Yo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnb4rJ2B3eQ

#Resist authoritarianism & #Vote Blue

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