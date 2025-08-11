It was the week when the Department of Justice fully embraced its new status as the corrupt, ruthless agent for Trump's endless retribution agenda. The president’s lieutenants in the department launched a legal barrage against Trump foes like Barack Obama, Adam Schiff, and New York AG Letitia James. On Talking Feds Substack, we chronicle the steep descent with 3 DOJ experts: Kristy Greenberg, Perry Stein, and Glenn Thrush. Rough but essential listening. Plus: a special sidebar on the beleaguered Voting Rights Act.
Courtside with Kristy Greenberg: https://www.youtube.com/@CourtsidewithKG/videos
Glenn’s reporting: https://www.nytimes.com/by/glenn-thrush
Perry’s reporting: https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/perry-stein/
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It seems you all don't seem to get the impact of where America is now.
America has been taken over by Fascists. Democracy is no more.
The time to talk about this is over. It is time now for American patriots to stand tall and act. Find ways to arrest these Fascists, now.
According to MAGA, truth, the facts & the law are whatever their Chosen One says. The grift never ends. Propaganda & corruption are the (bit) coin of this realm.
When convicted fraudster, extortionist & sex abuser in chief turns to "Pam" & "her" DOJ to cover up his crimes & prosecute/extort critics:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VBiMrrlZVo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oik_Vjbu2Yo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnb4rJ2B3eQ
#Resist authoritarianism & #Vote Blue