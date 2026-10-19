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Rachel the Insomniac's avatar
Rachel the Insomniac
7h

Ossoff for President 2028!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
5h

If not senator then Governor of Georgia or President. Ossoff seems to be a calculating kind of guy.

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