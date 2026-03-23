Three superb journalists—Natasha Korecki, Ali Vitali, and Jacob Weisberg—join Harry on Talking Feds Substack to break down another grinding week of war with Iran. Ali explains why a major Trumpworld resignation offered another sign that MAGA will soon be an “utter mess.” Back in D.C., Democrats stormed out over Pam Bondi’s prevarications; Jacob lays out a strategy for them to hold Bondi to her subpoena. Finally, Natasha gives the panel a tour of the Illinois primaries and what the results signal for the shape of a resurgent Democratic party.

Mentioned in this episode:

Natasha’s reporting: https://www.nbcnews.com/author/natasha-korecki-ncpn1286792

Ali’s Way Too Early: https://www.ms.now/way-too-early

Juliana Stratton’s campaign ad: https://www.facebook.com/JulianaForIL/videos/they-said-it-were-all-thinking-it/967001489339870/