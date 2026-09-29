The polls look dismal for Republicans. In an Economist/YouGov poll, Democrats have a 15-point (53-38 percent) lead in the generic poll among likely voters. An AARP poll shows Democrat Roy Cooper leads Republican Michael Whatley 53 percent to 42 percent in North Carolina’s Senate race. “Independents, who make up about a third of likely voters in the poll, favor Cooper by 25 points.” In the Michigan Senate race, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed leads former Rep. Mike Rogers by 4 percentage points, according to aggregator Polling USA, but that grows to 7 points (51-44 percent) among definite voters and 10 points (54-44 percent) among the most motivated. In Ohio, Marist has Democrat Sherrod Brown up 51-43 percent over Sen. Jon Husted and Democrat Amy Acton up 50-44 percent over Republican Vivek Ramaswamy for governor.