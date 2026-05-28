The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Thank god there is one good thing to look forward to in this, the 250th birthday of our nation. I don't travel a lot any more, but I will definitely travel to Chicago to this great looking center, probably spring of 2027.

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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
38m

How incredibly more thoughtful, taseful and beneficial to Chicago's South Side than what Trump has done to the White House. His most recent addition (hopefully temporary) is an abomination.

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