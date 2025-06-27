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Lilla Russell's avatar
Lilla Russell
Jun 30, 2025

Thank you Meredith!! I can't wait to see this film! I love your article here. You have captured what the passion for dance entails and how it embraces your entire body, spirit and soul. I am 79 and dance has been my passion since I was 5 y.o. Ballet, jazz and Israeli folk dancing have been my favorites. I am still dancing and will never stop as long as I am upright. It's the air I breathe and takes me above the clouds. I can't even begin to describe in words the passion, joy and meaning that dance gives me and now in our current political state in the U.S., I think I'd die if I didn't have dance. The arts are healing and also expand our consciousness. Dance keeps me both grounded, centered and as takes me into other dimensions of pure love and hope. Thank you Meredith!

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Joanne J Henry's avatar
Joanne J Henry
Jun 28, 2025

This is inspirational in so many ways. Thank you for posting. I can't wait to see the film.

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