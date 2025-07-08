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Bonnie Nicholas's avatar
Bonnie Nicholas
Jul 9, 2025

Sounds fascinating! I haven't watched it, but I like that they women's voices are heard rather than journalists. I am a now retired woman who gave up some career options along the way for family. (Had a very traditional husband, and I knew that going in.) I can see huge value in allowing as much freedom as possible, to both men and women, to choose how to navigate career and family. Each person is unique and there is no one right way to do this. Strict gender roles hurt all of us, not just women.

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Andrea Brecker's avatar
Andrea Brecker
Jul 8, 2025

I am old enough to remember a TV show called “Queen for a Day.” Probably aired in the 1950s. There were women who presented the hardships they faced. Along the lines of “I have 12 children, 6 are in diapers and my husband works in a garage and his overall have greasy stains. I do not have a washing machine which would ease my burden.” There was an Appllausometer that allowed the studio audience to rate the stories for the woman who most deserved to be given the crown to be Queen for a Day (I think she was given a tiara and a cape) and the item she hoped to get, like a washing machine or a wheelchair for her disabled child. Yikes it was warped.

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