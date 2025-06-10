The Contrarian

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Mary Ann Yaeger's avatar
Mary Ann Yaeger
Jun 11, 2025

History isn't history unless it is accurate, inclusive of all who were there and affected, and passed on or documented in some way.

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D Schmitt's avatar
D Schmitt
Jun 11, 2025

History IS.

Folks who ignore or deny history are "doomed" to repeat.

Problem for democracy in America is that control is in the hands of either intentional deniers of history or those not intelligent enough to read/understand it.

My bet is that the orange tinged enablers see the quick buck for themselves and nothing remotely related to their oath office.

GOP = Oaths what oaths = zero moral compass.

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