The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hubert Thomason's avatar
Hubert Thomason
Feb 11

While the government’s ploys to conceal gross wrongdoing and protect perpetrators in the Epstein scandal is excruciatingly obvious to many of us, the sufficient and unassailable facts already in the open seem not to have landed in the faces of Republican legislative stooges, MAGA cultists and the subordinate ’news’ outlets that endlessly entertain their unquestioning zombie viewers, readers and listeners with falsehoods. How I wish we had or could find something to deliver a proverbial “gut punch” like that which is occasionally required to truly focus a bully’s attention. The Epstein affairs are so sordid that my neighbor in her fifties lamented, “I’m not old enough to be hearing this stuff!” We may yet recover a silver bullet if fortune favors our cause. All this to simply say WE NEED A MIRACLE AND WE NEED IT NOW!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
Feb 11

What kind of person would ignore the damage done to these girls and women?

Reply
Share
10 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture