For the latest Contrarian episode, Harry speaks with Norm Eisen, Mimi Rocah, and Jen Rubin about a week of aggression and incompetence from the Trump administration. The panel weighs Democrats’ chief oversight priorities, from investigating the death of Alex Pretti to impeaching Todd Blanche. Then they turn to the DOJ’s empty threats of prosecution against top Democrats for basic oversight efforts. Finally, the group takes stock of the incompetence and corruption in Trump’s cabinet exposed by the FAA ground stop and the NVIDIA scandal.

Mentioned in this episode:

The Contrarian.

Mimi’s forthcoming book.

Harry’s column making the case for impeaching Todd Blanche.

Harry’s column about the threats to Democrats over their oversight ambitions.