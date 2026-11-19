For the latest Contrarian episode, Harry speaks with Norm Eisen, Mimi Rocah, and Jen Rubin about a week of aggression and incompetence from the Trump administration. The panel weighs Democrats’ chief oversight priorities, from investigating the death of Alex Pretti to impeaching Todd Blanche. Then they turn to the DOJ’s empty threats of prosecution against top Democrats for basic oversight efforts. Finally, the group takes stock of the incompetence and corruption in Trump’s cabinet exposed by the FAA ground stop and the NVIDIA scandal.
Mentioned in this episode:
The Contrarian.
Mimi’s forthcoming book.
Harry’s column making the case for impeaching Todd Blanche.
Harry’s column about the threats to Democrats over their oversight ambitions.
Regarding Harry's "fecklessness" comment above, I believe after 20 months, the badministration is running out of both strategies and semi-competent lawyers. They thought they could bully all through these past 2 years and cow everyone into submission with marginal legal moves and illegal use of force. A few huge mistakes (including invading the Twin Cities with its deep, faith-based immigrant support networks plus its long history of nonviolent organizing) and – crucially!! – Norm and his group's amazing legal work (everybody, pls donate $$, it's so worth it!) led to the end of the planned playbook, and now they're just throwing stuff and green lawyers at the wall. At least that's how I see it.
Let’s hope the democrats don’t hand their spines to the consultant and donor classes. As usual.