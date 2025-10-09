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Coelle Baskel's avatar
Coelle Baskel
Oct 9, 2025

Thank you for all the reminders of her career and what a generous and giving person she is and has been. I do wish her health to be healed and to continue gracing our TV and music networks!!!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Oct 11, 2025

An arsonist was responsible for the fires in Bear Creek crossing Tennessee which had engulfed huge tracts of land including residential areas. Many of those residents did not have homeowners insurance and fortunately Dolly came to their rescue. A true philanthropist indeed!

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