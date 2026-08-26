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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Meredith, this eulogy of Dolly is even better than the one you wrote yesterday. Thank you.

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Judith k thierry's avatar
Judith k thierry
39m

Such grace wit and presence

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