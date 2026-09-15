The Contrarian

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Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
3h

Control of AI is the greatest threat to humanity that humanity has ever faced. Trumps ongoing destruction of Americas democracy is, by comparison, chump change.

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Wade Newman - Poetry's avatar
Wade Newman - Poetry
3h

Spot-on!

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