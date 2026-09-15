Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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Control of AI is the greatest threat to humanity that humanity has ever faced. Trumps ongoing destruction of Americas democracy is, by comparison, chump change.
Spot-on!