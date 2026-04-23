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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

On a side note, and one that has plagued us for 10 years, his focus on hatred has degraded our civil discourse and ability to live together in peace and harmony. Before Trump, we knew bigots were plentiful, but they had been conditioned to keep on the down-low. Even my racist Missouri grandmother knew not to use the N word in the 1960s. Now, in combination with Trump's assertion to magas that they should be able to do whatever they want because, freedom, all bets are off.

The knowledge of the sheer number of bigots that we live among is depressing. They all have someone to hate, whereas I--and I suspect, you--prefer to live and let live, as long as you don't hurt someone (and that means verbally as well)). They can't do that anymore, because where's the fun in that? Overtly trolling the "others" is their top priority now. As another commenter said, living among them sucks the joy out of life.

And that is something that we were not suffering through on a daily basis prior to 10 years ago. Why couldn't that fckng escalator just have broken that day?

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Tris Barber's avatar
Tris Barber
2h

All sadly true. And, the amount of sarcasm, ridicule and vulgar language used by all of us has increased as well. It pervades our society now and has degraded our remembrance of civil discourse, and the use of intelligent, thoughtful language. I am weary of even some of our Contrarian journalists who repeatedly now freely curse. Surely, we need to vent, but do we really need to carry on as if we are adolescents trying to prove our shared emotions? I'm beginning to tune out those journalists.

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