Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
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If the anvil had 8647 on it, Mr de Adder would likely be getting a letter or visit from the corrupted DOJ... come to think of it, he still may. Hope not, but remember: polls aren't trustworthy; get out and vote!
Let's hope
Vote BLUE all the way thru!