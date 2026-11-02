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BillyBru's avatar
BillyBru
6h

If the anvil had 8647 on it, Mr de Adder would likely be getting a letter or visit from the corrupted DOJ... come to think of it, he still may. Hope not, but remember: polls aren't trustworthy; get out and vote!

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
6h

Let's hope

Vote BLUE all the way thru!

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